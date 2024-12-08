Mike Ford Injury: Enters concussion protocol
Ford has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Steelers with a concussion, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.
Ford was initially cleared to return to Sunday's game, but he has since been diagnosed with a brain injury and will not return for the second half. Ford will have to clear the league's five-step protocol in order to play in Week 15 against Kansas City on Dec. 15.
