Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Ford headshot

Mike Ford Injury: Enters concussion protocols

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 8, 2024

Ford (concussion) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kelsey Russo of the Browns' official site reports.

Ford was initially cleared to return to Sunday's game, but he has since been diagnosed with a concussion and will not return for the second half. Ford will have to clear the league's five-step concussion protocols in order to play in Week 15 against Kansas City on Sunday, Dec. 15.

Mike Ford
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now