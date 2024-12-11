Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Ford headshot

Mike Ford Injury: Limited in practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 11, 2024

Ford (concussion) was a limited participant in Cleveland's practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ford is still in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during the team's Week 14 loss versus the Steelers. While the 29-year-old will look to be good to go for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, if he ends up being unable to play, Chigozie Anusiem would likely see increased playing time.

Mike Ford
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now