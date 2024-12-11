Mike Ford Injury: Limited in practice
Ford (concussion) was a limited participant in Cleveland's practice Wednesday, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.
Ford is still in the concussion protocol after suffering a head injury during the team's Week 14 loss versus the Steelers. While the 29-year-old will look to be good to go for Sunday's game versus the Chiefs, if he ends up being unable to play, Chigozie Anusiem would likely see increased playing time.
