Mike Ford Injury: Questionable for rest of MNF
Ford (cramps) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest against the Broncos, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.
Ford went down with cramps in the second half, placing his status for the remainder of the contest in question. The cornerback failed to record any stats before his departure. With Ford on the sidelines, Cameron Mitchell is a candidate to see an increased workload at cornerback.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now