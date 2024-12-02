Fantasy Football
Mike Ford Injury: Questionable for rest of MNF

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 2, 2024 at 9:09pm

Ford (cramps) is questionable to return to Monday night's contest against the Broncos, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Ford went down with cramps in the second half, placing his status for the remainder of the contest in question. The cornerback failed to record any stats before his departure. With Ford on the sidelines, Cameron Mitchell is a candidate to see an increased workload at cornerback.

