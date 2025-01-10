Mike Ford Injury: Underwhelms in Cleveland

Ford (forearm) recorded 13 total tackles across 17 games in 2024.

Ford primarily played a reserve role for the Browns' defense this season, making no starts over his 17 appearances. The veteran cornerback logged just 56 defensive snaps compared to his 150 in 2023, which explains the significant drop in his tackle total from 28 to 13 in 2024. He's now set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason after signing a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Browns last offseason. If Ford stays in Cleveland for 2025, he's expected to remain a depth piece in the team's secondary while also contributing on special teams.