Mike Ford News: Healthy ahead of Week 14
Ford (cramps) was absent from the Browns' injury report Wednesday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Ford exited Monday night's loss to the Broncos due to cramps, but his omission from Wednesday's injury report suggests that he's already past the issue. Expect Ford to continue serving as one of Cleveland's top special-teamers in Week 14, when the Browns travel to Pittsburgh.
