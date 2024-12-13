Fantasy Football
Mike Ford News: No injury designation for Week 15

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 13, 2024

Ford (concussion) is clear to play Sunday against Kansas City, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ford suffered a concussion Sunday against the Steelers, but he was able to log a full practice session Friday and appears to have cleared the NFL's concussion protocol. The veteran cornerback will likely assume his usual role on special teams Sunday. Ford has logged just 10 defensive snaps as opposed to 256 snaps on special teams through 13 games this season.

Mike Ford
Cleveland Browns
