Gesicki (hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at the Giants.

Gesicki was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a hamstring issue before returning as a limited participant one day later. With his status cleared up for Week 6 action, he'll continue to serve as one of the tight ends available to QB Joe Burrow, which so far has amounted to a 17-178-0 line on 21 targets through five games.