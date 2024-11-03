Mike Gesicki News: Comes alive with late TDs

Gesicki secured five of six targets for 100 yards and two touchdowns in the Bengals' 41-24 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

Gesicki was the surprise leader in receiving yards on the afternoon for the Bengals, but he'd never gotten close had it not been for the 58 yards he gained on his two second-half touchdown grabs, the latter an impressive 47-yard catch and run with 5:37 remaining to put the game definitively out of reach. Gesicki has consistently delivered strong performances whenever Tee Higgins (quadricep) has been sidelined, and he may have another opportunity to take the field without his teammate due to the short turnaround before a Week 10 road matchup against the Ravens on Thursday night.