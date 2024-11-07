Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Gesicki headshot

Mike Gesicki News: Modest output in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Gesicki brought in four of nine targets for 30 yards in the Bengals' 35-34 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.

Gesicki was third on the team in targets with a figure that also tied his season high, but unlike other games when Tee Higgins (quadricep) has been sidelined, Gesicki couldn't do much with the opportunity. The veteran tight end's yardage total was his fifth of 30 yards or less this season, and assuming Higgins is back to full health for a Week 11 road matchup against the Chargers on Sunday night, Nov. 17, Gesicki could be revert to a much smaller role.

Mike Gesicki
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now