Mike Gesicki News: Nabs three catches Monday

Gesicki brought in all three of his targets for 24 yards in Monday's 27-20 win over Dallas.

Gesicki has caught all eight of his targets since the Bengals Week 12 bye, resulting in 77 receiving yards. Those numbers scratch the surface for those in deeper formats, but leave much to be desired as a standard-league tight end. Gesicki and the Bengals have road tilt scheduled against the Titans in Week 15.