Mike Gesicki News: Perfect on five targets

Gesicki recorded five receptions on five targets for 53 yards in Sunday's 44-38 loss to the Steelers.

Gesicki's production had been tied to Tee Higgins' availability, though both managed to get involved Sunday. Gesicki finished third on the team in targets and tallied long receptions of 20 and 18 yards. Nevertheless, it will be difficult to trust him moving forward as he has managed to top 30 receiving yards in only three of seven games with Higgins on the field.