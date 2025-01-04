Mike Gesicki News: Steps up in short-handed attack

Gesicki secured eight of 10 targets for 68 yards in the Bengals' 19-17 win over the Steelers on Saturday night.

Gesicki finished second in receptions, receiving yards and targets behind Ja'Marr Chase, as Tee Higgins' early exit due to an ankle injury helped boost the veteran tight end's involvement. Gesicki finished the regular season with a combined 18-154 line on 22 targets over the last two games, and his final 65-665-2 tally across 17 regular-season games featured his best catch and yardage totals since his 2021 season with Dolphins. If the Bengals are able to squeak into the postseason with a Broncos loss and Dolphins loss or tie Sunday, Gesicki figures to remain a solid complementary component of the air attack irrespective of Higgins' availability.