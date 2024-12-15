Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Gesicki headshot

Mike Gesicki News: Three catches in Week 15 win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Gesicki caught three of four targets for 37 yards in Sunday's 37-27 win over the Titans.

Gesicki finished a distant third on the team in receiving yards behind Ja'Marr Chase (94) and Tee Higgins (88). The veteran tight end has accounted for only two of Joe Burrow's league-leading 36 touchdown passes heading into a Week 16 home game against the Browns, but Gesicki has carved out a passable floor with at least three catches in each of his last three games.

Mike Gesicki
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now