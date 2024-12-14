Fantasy Football
Mike Hall headshot

Mike Hall Injury: Comes off IR

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 11:01am

The Browns activated Hall (knee) off injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hall landed on IR due to a knee injury Nov. 16 and has since missed the required four games. He remains questionable for Sunday's Week 15 matchup against Kansas City but seems likely to play given his activation and an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week. If Hall does play Sunday, he would likely serve in the same rotational role he was holding down prior to his injury.

Mike Hall
Cleveland Browns
