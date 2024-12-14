Mike Hall Injury: Comes off IR

The Browns activated Hall (knee) off injured reserve Saturday, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Hall landed on IR due to a knee injury Nov. 16 and has since missed the required four games. He remains questionable for Sunday's Week 15 matchup against Kansas City but seems likely to play given his activation and an LP/LP/FP practice progression this week. If Hall does play Sunday, he would likely serve in the same rotational role he was holding down prior to his injury.