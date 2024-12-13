Mike Hall Injury: Could return Sunday

Hall (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hall must still be activated to Cleveland's active roster in order to play Sunday; however, he appears to be trending toward suiting up after upgrading to a full practice session Friday. If the rookie defensive tackle is sidelined for the fifth consecutive game in Week 15, expect Jowon Briggs to serve as the Browns' top backup interior defensive lineman.