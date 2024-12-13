Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Hall headshot

Mike Hall Injury: Could return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 13, 2024 at 1:05pm

Hall (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Chiefs, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Hall must still be activated to Cleveland's active roster in order to play Sunday; however, he appears to be trending toward suiting up after upgrading to a full practice session Friday. If the rookie defensive tackle is sidelined for the fifth consecutive game in Week 15, expect Jowon Briggs to serve as the Browns' top backup interior defensive lineman.

Mike Hall
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now