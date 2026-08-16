Mike Hall Injury: Did not play Saturday
Hall (undisclosed) did not participate in Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears, Mary Cay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.
Hall is expected to return to practice this week after missing some time with an undisclosed injury. The defensive tackle's return should bolster the Browns' defensive line depth as they look toward Saturday's preseason game against the Bills. If practice goes well for Hall, he should start opposite Mason Graham on the interior defensive line in Saturday's contest.
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