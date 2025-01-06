Mike Hall Injury: Might need surgery on knee

General Manager Andrew Berry said Monday that Hall (knee) will have a "months-long" recovery timeline, Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Hall was knocked out of Saturday's game at Baltimore early by a knee injury, and it's now clear that the issue is no minor ding. With that said, Berry also said Monday that he expects Hall to be ready for the 2025 season, so there's at least hope he won't have to miss any meaningful game action before returning.