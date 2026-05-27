Mike Hall Injury: Sustains leg injury

Hall was helped off the field by trainers after sustaining a right leg injury during Cleveland's OTAs on Wednesday, Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

The 2024 second-round pick from Ohio State has appeared in 17 games across his two seasons in the NFL, recording 25 total tackles, including 2.5 sacks, while playing 405 defensive snaps. Once Hall returns to full health, he's expected to operate as one of the Browns' top rotational interior defensive linemen.