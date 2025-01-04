Mike Hall Injury: Won't return against Baltimore

Hall (knee) has been ruled out for the rest of Saturday's game against the Ravens.

Hall injured his knee early in the third quarter while tackling Isaiah Likely. The injury was severe enough for Hall to have his right leg be placed in an air cast and for him to be carted off the field, per Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com. Hall will end the night with two tackles (one solo), and Jowon Briggs and Michael Dwumfour will serve as the Browns' defensive tackles for the rest of Saturday's game.