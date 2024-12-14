Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mike Hall headshot

Mike Hall News: Clear for return Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 14, 2024

Hall (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's Week 15 contest against Kansas City, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.

Updating a previous report. Hall is no longer questionable for Sunday's game after being activated off injured reserve Saturday. The rookie defensive lineman is set to return from a four-game absence and will likely serve in a rotational on defense while also contributing on special teams.

Mike Hall
Cleveland Browns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now