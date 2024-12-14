Mike Hall News: Clear for return Sunday
Hall (knee) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's Week 15 contest against Kansas City, Daniel Oyefusi of ESPN.com reports.
Updating a previous report. Hall is no longer questionable for Sunday's game after being activated off injured reserve Saturday. The rookie defensive lineman is set to return from a four-game absence and will likely serve in a rotational on defense while also contributing on special teams.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now