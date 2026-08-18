Mike Hall News: Returns to practice
Hall (undisclosed) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice, Zac Jackson of The Athletic reports.
Hall was expected to return to practice sometime this week, so Tuesday's participation is no shock. The defensive tackle missed last Saturday's preseason opener against the Bears due to an unknown issue, but should be set to play a few snaps in next Saturday's contest against the Bills. Hall's return to the lineup means Sam Kamar and Adin Huntington will likely see fewer reps in Saturday's contest.
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