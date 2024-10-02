Fantasy Football
Mike Hilton headshot

Mike Hilton Injury: Misses practice Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 2, 2024

Hilton (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice session, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Hilton appears to have picked up a knee injury during the Bengals' Week 4 win over the Panthers. He has two more chances to practice in some capacity ahead of Sunday's AFC North showdown against the Ravens. Through the first four games of the season, Hilton has accrued 12 tackles (eight solo) and has played 43 or more defensive snaps in three of those contests.

Mike Hilton
Cincinnati Bengals
