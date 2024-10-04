Mike Hilton Injury: Questionable versus Baltimore

Hilton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hilton didn't practice at all this week, suggesting he's one the wrong side of the questionable tag. The veteran slot cornerback has appeared in all four games this season, routinely playing over 60 percent of the defensive snaps. Dax Hill, DJ Turner, Cam Taylor-Britt and Josh Newton would be in line for cornerback duties if Hilton can't play.