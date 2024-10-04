Fantasy Football
Mike Hilton headshot

Mike Hilton Injury: Questionable versus Baltimore

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 4, 2024 at 6:11pm

Hilton (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brian Wacker of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Hilton didn't practice at all this week, suggesting he's one the wrong side of the questionable tag. The veteran slot cornerback has appeared in all four games this season, routinely playing over 60 percent of the defensive snaps. Dax Hill, DJ Turner, Cam Taylor-Britt and Josh Newton would be in line for cornerback duties if Hilton can't play.

Mike Hilton
Cincinnati Bengals
