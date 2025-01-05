Mike Hughes Injury: Dealing with shoulder injury
Hughes (shoulder) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Panthers, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.
Hughes was cleared to return to Sunday's game after suffering a head injury, but he has exited for a second time due to a shoulder issue. Clark Phillips will likely fill in at outside corner opposite A.J. Terrell for as long as Hughes is sidelined.
