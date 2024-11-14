Mike Hughes Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Hughes (neck) was listed as a DNP on Thursday's injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hughes was listed as a limited participant in Wednesday's estimated injury report, but he was held out of practicing with helmets and pads Thursday. Hughes is recovering from a neck injury that knocked him out of the Falcons' Week 10 game over the Saints, and if he doesn't practice Friday, he'll likely be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Broncos.