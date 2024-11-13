Mike Hughes Injury: Estimated as limited Wednesday

Hughes (neck) was listed as a limited participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hughes left Sunday's game against the Saints due to a neck injury, but an MRI on Monday came back clean, which cleared the 2018 first-round pick to practice this week. Wednesday's session was a walkthrough, so his practice participation over the next two days will provide a clearer idea of his status heading into Sunday's game against the Broncos.