Mike Hughes Injury: Exits Week 10 with neck injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 10, 2024

Hughes hurt his neck in Sunday's game against New Orleans and is questionable to return, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Hughes was hurt in the first half and has since been deemed questionable to return. He was replaced at cornerback by Clark Phillips. Hughes has been a key member of Atlanta's secondary this season, tallying 45 tackles (38 solo) and three defensed passes over nine contests entering Sunday.

