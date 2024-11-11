Mike Hughes Injury: Gets clear MRI
Hughes underwent an MRI on his neck Monday and has been cleared to practice, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.
Hughes suffered the injury in Sunday's loss to the Saints and his clear MRI is good news for the UCF product. It's not clear though if he's all set to play Sunday against the Broncos. A more specific answer to that question will likely come when the Falcons release their first injury report Wednesday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now