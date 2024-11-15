Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Mike Hughes headshot

Mike Hughes Injury: Won't play Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Friday that Hughes (neck) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hughes was unable to practice both Thursday and Friday after sustaining a neck injury in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Saints, so it's no surprise he's been ruled out for Week 11. Expect Kevin King and Clark Phillips to see increased work with Atlanta's first-team defense while Hughes is sidelined Sunday.

Mike Hughes
Atlanta Falcons
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now