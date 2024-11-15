Mike Hughes Injury: Won't play Sunday

Head coach Raheem Morris told reporters Friday that Hughes (neck) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Broncos, Amna Subhan of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hughes was unable to practice both Thursday and Friday after sustaining a neck injury in the Falcons' Week 10 loss to the Saints, so it's no surprise he's been ruled out for Week 11. Expect Kevin King and Clark Phillips to see increased work with Atlanta's first-team defense while Hughes is sidelined Sunday.