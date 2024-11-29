Fantasy Football
Mike Hughes headshot

Mike Hughes Injury: Won't play Week 13

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Hughes (neck) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Despite participating in Friday's practice in a full capacity, Hughes will miss his second straight game due to a neck injury he suffered against the Saints in Week 10. While he won't play Sunday, the fact he was able to practice this week is a good sign that Hughes should be able to return for Week 14 against the Vikings on Sunday, Dec. 8. Clark Phillips will likely serve as the Falcons' second starting outside corner Sunday alongside A.J. Terrell due to Hughes' injury.

Mike Hughes
Atlanta Falcons
