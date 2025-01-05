Mike Hughes Injury: Won't return Sunday
Hughes (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Panthers, Sheena Quick of Fox Sports Radio 1340 reports.
Hughes injured his shoulder in the first half of Sunday's game, and it appears serious enough for him to be ruled out for the rest of the contest. Clark Phillips will serve as the second outside corner opposite A.J. Terrell for the rest of the contest.
