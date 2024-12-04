Mike Hughes News: Past neck issue

Hughes (neck) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Hughes missed the Falcons' last two games due to a neck injury sustained in a Week 10 loss to the Saints, but Wednesday's full practice session suggests that he's since recovered. With Hughes back at full health, he's expected to start opposite A.J. Terrell as part of Atlanta's top outside cornerback duo in Week 14, when the Falcons travel to Minnesota.