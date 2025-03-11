Mike Hughes News: Remaining in Atlanta

Hughes (shoulder) is slated to re-sign with the Falcons on a three-year, $18 million contract, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Hughes started all 15 of his regular-season appearances with Atlanta in 2024, recording a career-high 66 tackles (51 solo), plus six passes defensed. He prematurely exited the team's Week 18 finale against Carolina due to a shoulder injury, but there have been no indication that the issue will be anything to worry about by the start of offseason activities. Hughes figures to reprise a starting role opposite A.J. Terrell at outside corner.