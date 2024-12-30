Mike Hughes News: Six tackles in defeat

Hughes recorded six total tackles (three solo) in Sunday night's 30-24 overtime loss to the Commanders.

Hughes continued his hot stretch in Week 17, reaching at least six takedowns for the third game in a row. Over those contests, the cornerback has compiled 19 total tackles (12 solo) and three passes defensed. On the year, Hughes has now registered a career-high 65 total tackles (50 solo) and six passes defensed over 14 games.