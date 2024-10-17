Mike McGlinchey Injury: Reinstated from injured reserve

The Broncos activated McGlinchey (knee) from injured reserve ahead of Thursday night's game against the Saints, Aric DiLalla of Denver's official site reports.

McGlinchey landed on IR due a knee injury he sustained in Week 2 against the Steelers. His practice window opened Tuesday, and his ability to log a full practice Wednesday indicates that he's in line to return for Thursday's contest. McGlinchey started the first two games of the regular season at right tackle, and he should reclaim his starting job.