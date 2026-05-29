Mike Onwenu News: Revises contract
The Patriots signed Onwenu to a revised contract Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Onwenu is heading into the final season of a three-year, $57 million deal. The revised contract nets a $7.5 million cap reduction for the Patriots while adding $10 million in guaranteed money for the veteran lineman.
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