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Mike Onwenu News: Revises contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 29, 2026 at 3:14pm

The Patriots signed Onwenu to a revised contract Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Onwenu is heading into the final season of a three-year, $57 million deal. The revised contract nets a $7.5 million cap reduction for the Patriots while adding $10 million in guaranteed money for the veteran lineman.

Mike Onwenu
New England Patriots
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