Mike Pennel Injury: Hurts hamstring in Christmas clash

Pennel is questionable to return to Wednesday's Week 17 game against Pittsburgh due to a hamstring injury.

Pennel headed to the locker room due to the hamstring issue in the second quarter and was deemed questionable to return just prior to halftime. He started the game for Kansas City in place of Chris Jones (calf). Derrick Nnadi and Marlon Tuipulotu are options to step in at defensive tackle if Pennel can't return.