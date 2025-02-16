Fantasy Football
Mike Pennel

Mike Pennel News: Returns to form in 2024

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2025

Pennel finished the 2024 season with 25 total tackles (10 solo), including 3.0 sacks, while also a forced fumble over 17 regular-season games.

Pennel returned to operate in a weekly role with Kansas City in 2024 after spending the majority of the 2023 campaign on the team's practice squad, appearing in just three regular-season games. The defensive tackle was able to compile a career-high 3.0 sacks this season and he'll enter the offseason as an unrestricted free agent.

Mike Pennel
Kansas City Chiefs
