Mike Pennel News: Sacks Stroud in Week 16

Pennel tallied four tackles (three solo), including 1.0 sacks, during Kansas City's 27-19 win over Houston on Saturday.

Pennel was credited with his third sack of the regular season Saturday when he pushed C.J. Stroud out of bounds for a five-yard loss early in the third quarter. Pennel could start at defensive tackle against the Steelers on Wednesday if Chris Jones -- who is not practicing Monday due to a calf strain -- is unable to play on Christmas Day.