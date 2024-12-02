Fantasy Football
Mike Sainristil headshot

Mike Sainristil News: Leading tackler in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Sainristil registered seven tackles (four solo), a forced fumble and a fumble recovery during Washington's win Sunday versus the Titans.

Sainristil led the Commanders in tackles during Sunday's victory in addition to forcing one of the team's to takeaways. The rookie second-round pick has now amassed 68 tackles (47 solo), an interception and nine pass deflections across the first 13 games of his career.

Mike Sainristil
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
