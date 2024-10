Sainristil tallied six tackles (four solo) and intercepted a pass in Sunday's Week 6 loss to Baltimore.

Sainristil's pickoff came on the first drive of the game and stalled Baltimore in the red zone. The rookie cornerback grabbed a Lamar Jackson pass that bounced off Mark Andrews' hands and returned it for 38 yards. Sainristil also tied his career high with six stops in the game, a mark he's reached three times this season.