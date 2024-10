Strachan signed with the Commanders' practice squad Tuesday, Zach Selby of the team's official site reports.

The wide receiver was waived by the Panthers in August after playing on 54 preseason snaps and catching one pass. Strachan has six catches for 130 yards and no touchdowns in 23 regular-season games across three seasons. The 2021 seventh-round pick's last catch came in 2023.