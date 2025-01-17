Fantasy Football
Mike Strachan headshot

Mike Strachan News: Sticking with Washington

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 17, 2025

The Commanders signed Strachan to a reserve/future contract Friday.

Strachan will get an opportunity to continue his development with Washington this offseason, though his contract makes him ineligible to contribute during the team's postseason run. That means Strachan won't be a candidate to suit up for Saturday's road divisional-round matchup against the Lions on Saturday.

Mike Strachan
Washington Commanders
