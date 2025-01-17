Mike Strachan News: Sticking with Washington
The Commanders signed Strachan to a reserve/future contract Friday.
Strachan will get an opportunity to continue his development with Washington this offseason, though his contract makes him ineligible to contribute during the team's postseason run. That means Strachan won't be a candidate to suit up for Saturday's road divisional-round matchup against the Lions on Saturday.
