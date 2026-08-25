Mike Washington News: Draws praise from coach

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak said Tuesday that Washington has "done a great job of growing up real fast," Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

Washington was selected by Las Vegas in the fourth round of April's NFL Draft and has already turned heads in the team's first two preseason games, rushing for 119 yards on 15 carries (7.9 YPC) while adding two catches on four targets for 18 yards. The rookie's name became a hot topic in the fantasy community this past weekend when Ashton Jeanty went down with an ankle injury during practice, though the latest news is that he's nursing a low-ankle sprain and isn't looking at a long-term absence. It appears Jeanty could be ready to face the Dolphins in Week 1 on Sunday, Sept. 13, but if the ankle injury persists and keeps him out of the regular-season opener, Washington would be the lead candidate to take over No. 1 RB duties for that contest.