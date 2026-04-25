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Mike Washington News: Goes to Las Vegas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 10:47am

The Raiders selected Washington in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 122nd overall.

Washington saw limited opportunities at Buffalo and New Mexico State, but he burst onto the scene during his fifth and final year in college at Arkansas. He was named to the All-SEC Second-Team in 2025 after turning 167 carries into 1,070 yards (6.40 YPC) and eight touchdowns while adding 28 catches for 226 yards and a score across 12 games. Washington is a big back with a 6-foot-1, 223-pound frame that he used to full effect as a punishing, downhill runner, which should lead to a fair amount of touches on early downs. Ashton Jeanty is still the lead back for the Raiders, but Washington seemingly brings the thunder to the team's backfield that complements the lightning of Jeanty.

Mike Washington
Las Vegas Raiders
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