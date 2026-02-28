Mike Washington News: Steals show with 4.33-second 40

Washington posted an official 4.33-second 40-yard dash at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine on Saturday.

Washington posted the fastest 40-yard dash time among all running backs Saturday, narrowly edging out Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love, the projected top prospect at the position. Last year at Arkansas, his fifth season in college after prior stops at University of Buffalo and one at New Mexico State, Washington logged a career-best 1,070 yards rushing yards and eight touchdowns, plus 28 catches for 226 receiving yards and another score through the air. Quickness and agility were the name of the game for Washington at the collegiate level, so it's highly encouraging to see him log the sort of testing necessary to not only translate to the NFL, but to potentially contribute with difference-making explosiveness. Thus far Washington has typically been projected as a potential mid-round pick in April's draft and as a rotational option in the NFL, but his combine performance can only have improved his prospects.