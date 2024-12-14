Fantasy Football
Mike White

Mike White News: Elevated from practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 14, 2024 at 4:16pm

White has been elevated from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.

White is expected to serve as Buffalo's emergency quarterback for Sunday behind Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky. He isn't likely to play, though, so his promotion to the active roster might be a way to reward him for his work on the practice squad over the last few weeks.

Mike White
Buffalo Bills
More Stats & News
