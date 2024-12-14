Mike White News: Elevated from practice squad
White has been elevated from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions.
White is expected to serve as Buffalo's emergency quarterback for Sunday behind Josh Allen and Mitchell Trubisky. He isn't likely to play, though, so his promotion to the active roster might be a way to reward him for his work on the practice squad over the last few weeks.
