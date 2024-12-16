Mike White News: Returns to practice squad
White reverted to the Bills' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
White operated as the Bills' emergency quarterback in Sunday's 48-42 win over the Lions, ultimately failing to enter the contest. The team has now used up all three of his elevations and White would have to officially be signed to the active roster in order to be elevated again.
Mike White
Free Agent
