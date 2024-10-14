Mike Williams Injury: Evaluated for head injury

Williams is being evaluated for a head injury following the 23-20 loss to the Bills on Monday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports.

Williams was targeted on the Jets' final offensive possession, but he slipped on the turf and failed to bring in an Aaron Rodgers pass that ended up intercepted. He looked shaken up following the play, and it has now been confirmed by the Jets to be a head injury. The pass catcher went catchless on three targets prior to sustaining the head injury.